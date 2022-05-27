Osoba’s son, GNI, Akinlade secure House of Reps tickets

Son of former governor of Ogun State, Olumide Osoba, former governorship candidate, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka and a former three-time member of the House of Representatives, Hon Abiodun Akinlade, have secured House of Representatives tickets of the All Progressives Congress.

Osoba, who is currently representing, Abeokuta North, Odeda and Obafemi Owode Federal Constituency, polled a total vote of 118 during the House of Representative’s primary.

It was gathered that Mr Taiwo Oludotun polled 40 votes and Adegbenga Adeshina had 30 votes.

Equally, Isiaka and Akinlade secured tickets to contest for Yewa North/ Imeko-Afon and Yewa South and Ipokia Federal constituencies respectively.

While the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Afolabi Afuape also secured the ticket for Abeokuta South Federal Constituency.

Afuape polled 54 votes to defeat Afeez Balogun who scored 20 votes while Sunday Akamo had one vote.





The incumbent, Lanre Edun had zero votes, and Micky Kazeem had zero votes.

