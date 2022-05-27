Chris Uba, Oduah, Ekwunife emerge senatorial candidates for Anambra PDP

Chief Chris Uba, incumbent senator representing Anambra North Senatorial district and his counterpart representing Anambra Central at the National Assembly, Senator Uche Ekwunife on Friday night, emerged candidates for the 2023 general elections in Anambra State.

Uba scored 338 votes to beat four others including Mrs Ngozi Unegbu who scored seven votes, Queen Peace (four votes ) and Dr Obinna Uzor who polled zero (0) vote.

Also, Senator Stella Oduah polled a total of 278 votes to emerge candidate for Anambra North Senatorial zone of the state for the 2023 elections.

Oduah who won the race for third term ticket defeated Chris John Emeka who scored zero vote.

A total of 297 accredited voters participated in the process.

Similarly, the incumbent senator representing Anambra Central District, Senator Uche Ekwunife retained her hold on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the third term.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

On his part, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe won his second term ticket for Anambra East and East Federal Constituency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APGA).

The exercise that produced Uba and Oduah was moved from the original venues in Anambra South and North Senatorial zones respectively to Awka town due to the challenge of insecurity in the areas while that of Senator Ekwunife held at Finotel Hotel Awka the state capital.

The duo of Ekwunife and Obidigwe were however returned unopposed because they had no aspirant contesting against them but in line with the Electoral Act and the constitution of the PDP delegates voted for them.

Chairman of the panel for Anambra state PDP National Assembly primaries, Mr. Alfred Isename who announced the results at about 7pm declared Chris Uba as winner of the Anambra South senatorial district having scored 338 votes to beat his opponents.

He said that a total of 354 were accredited for the exercise, 353 votes were cast and one invalid vote.

Senator Oduah in reaction thanked God for seeing her through, adding that her emergency would spur her to do more for the people of the North constituency.

The process was observed by Mr Ifeanyi Ogbonna, an electoral officer representing Mr Ibe U. Ibe, who is the Head of INEC team.

Recall that the PDP senatorial aspirant for Anambra South Senatorial District, Obinna Uzor withdrew from the race, saying that he has no confidence in the electoral process.

The exercise was generally peaceful as delegates turned out in their large numbers and there was adequate security by armed anti-riot policemen at the various venues.

Delegates queued according to their local government areas to cast their votes for their choice candidates during the exercise.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the ended at exactly 7:56 pm.