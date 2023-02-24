Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The Osinbajo Support Group, a bipartisan organization, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for president.

The group operating under the aegies of conference of Osinbajo support group leaders and stakeholders in a statement signed by its chairman, Mr Sunnie Chukumele and the secretary, Mr John Elemi on behalf of the group in Abuja on Thursday said, it took the decision having considered Atiku`s track record as an astute politician and experienced public servant.

The group said Abubakar had shown over time that he does not have a vaulting ambition, as he had made sacrifices for the political stability of the country.

“In our analysis before arriving at a choice of candidate to support outside the APC candidate, we looked at critical variables, comparing the present and future of our dear country.

“He is the most qualified of all the candidates based on cognate experience at the presidency of Nigeria, having served as Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for years.

“Abubakar has built and maintained social bridges and networks of lasting friendships across every constituency in Nigeria. He has eternal relationships with all regions of Nigeria.

“We willingly endorse, adopt, join and collapse our various and entire structures into the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organisation and the PDP. At this material time in our national history, the South West and South- South and the North West have taken shots at the presidency, leaving out the South East, North Central and North East.

“The Constitution of Nigeria has always guaranteed equity and fairness as an enabler for a just society.

“Be it known to everyone that the leaders of these support groups and stakeholders have undertaken this migration on their own as consenting adults without the prompting and mandate of Osinbajo,” the group said.

The group called on Osinbajo to aspire for the presidency, as he was most qualified and widely accepted within and outside Nigeria.