Ifeoluwa Akinola

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu has announced the postponement of the senatorial election in Enugu East following the death of the Labour Party candidate.

Mahmood Yakubu disclosed on Friday, 24th February 2023 during a media briefing at the national collation centre in Abuja that the election would now hold alongside the governorship polls on March 11.

Recall that palpable tension enveloped Enugu state during the week, over the reported killing of the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu.

Meanwhile the Labour Party Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to postpone the Enugu East Senatorial election owing to the murder of their candidate, Honourable Oyibo Chukwu.