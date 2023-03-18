Idahosa Moses

The former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday accused security agents of allegedly aiding electoral crime during the State House of Assembly Election in Edo.

Oshiomhole made the allegation while speaking with journalists after casting his vote at Unit 1, Ward 10 in Iyamho Primary School, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

He alleged that instead of providing security during the elections in areas like Sobe, the IDP camp at Uhogua and others in the state, some security agents watched while electoral crimes were been perpetuated by thugs, suspected hired by the state government.

He said: “What is going on now in Edo North is terrible. It appears that the security agents compromised. In

Jatu where Philip is voting, when APC supporters, come for voting, they drive them away. The shame is that police are watching while this is taking place.

“It is like you have police without policing. You have policemen supervising electoral crime. Crime is committed while the police are the witnessing

“The police are watching while the ballot papers are destroyed and they joined in lamenting.

“The security agents have been compromised largely. just tell me why the Nigerian army and police can not protect an IDP camp.

“I see a grand conspiracy which we have been hearing about that some much money has changed hands, security can be deployed but they will not police anything.

“This is what is going on and I feel so ashamed about it because how are we going to have democracy growing if security agents that are deployed become part of the crime?

“My fear now is that as we approach collation, the situation will increase. None of these persons has been arrested by the police instead, they are arresting our people who are trying to protect the votes

“It is just a shame that Obaseki believes he can impose himself on the people, he can use all the tactics to have his way. The purpose of bringing in security agents is to prevent crime”, he said.





However, some of the results announced at the voting units in Etsako West Local Government Area as at the time of filling this report are:

Unit 1, Ward 10:

PDP 45, APC 437, LP1, NNPP 1, ADC1

Unit 17, Ward 10:

LP 2, PDP 6, APC134

Unit 18, Ward 10:

PDP 6, APC 133

Unit 19, Ward 10:

PDP 6, APC 101 and LP 2

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE