Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

Stray bullets allegedly fired by some armed political thugs in Idanre in Idanre local government area of Ondo state hit a young girl and a security officer when the suspected thugs invaded a polling unit in the town

The young girl who was washing clothes in her compound was hit when the suspected thugs arrived the Itogun area of Irowo ward odode Idanre, and attempted to steal the ballot boxes.

It was gathered that the hoodlums started shooting sporadically to scare away people who had gathered to cast their votes, while the police tried to resist the thugs from snatching the ballot boxes.

The was exchange of gunfire between the security officers at the polling unit and the hoodlums and one of the security officers was hit and the stray bullet also hit the innocent girl.

The two victims were rushed to the General hospital where they were admitted and treated.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, said the suspect involved in the shooting has been arrested, saying that a pump action with two live cartridges were recovered from the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, some thugs reportedly hijacked and destroyed ballot boxes during the House of Assembly election in Ute, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The thugs reportedly stormed all the ballot boxes of the nine units, threatening to deal with any voters who attempt to vote for other political parties in the area.

But despite the threat, voters were said to have cast their votes for the other political parties, which led to the destruction of ballot boxes in the ward at Ute.





A source explained that some INEC officials were attacked on their way to the collation center and ballot papers and other election materials in their custody were destroyed and burnt.