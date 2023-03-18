Udeme Utip

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has commended the peaceful conduct of the Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking after casting his vote at Unit 1, Awa ward 1 in Onna local government area of the state, Governor Emmanuel who rated the process 90 per cent peaceful frowned at the few reported cases of violent acts and warned perpetrators of such acts to desist or face the wrath of the law.

Governor Emmanuel mentioned that he had forwarded a report of a woman who came into Akwa Ibom from Abuja to disrupt elections with a truckload of police, to the Police Authority, hoping that serious actions would be taken against her.

“One thing that interests me most is the peaceful conduct I see all over my local government here.

But, I have just been told of fake people all over the place, they just told me now that one Rita Okemesi that came in from Abuja with a truck of police is just disrupting the election, I have reported her to the AIG, hopefully, the police authority will take serious action against her.

“Police is meant to ensure free fair and credible election but what she is doing in Eket is going to create a lot of problems. I have reported accordingly and I expect action to be taken.

“No election is 100 per cent perfect but I can score 90 per cent which is still excellent,” he stated.

Asked how he felt voting for someone to take over from him, he said; “Whatever has a beginning must have an end, I think I am excited to hand over, check the whole country I think I am the first governor to set up a transition committee which means I can’t wait to leave, this eight-year is like eighty years so I am excited today that we are going to elect another person that will take over from me”.

Our correspondent who monitored elections in Uyo, Nsit Ibom, Nsit Ubium, Etinan, Ibesikpo, Itu, Uruan and Onna Local Government Areas, reports early arrival of materials, early voting, peaceful conduct of the elections in those areas though with pockets of violence in some places like Ibiono Ibom where the YPP gubernatorial candidate, Send. Bassey Albert hails from.

In a related development, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Umo Eno has extolled peaceful conduct of the March 18 exercise





Eno gave his impression soon after casting his vote at Ibiakpan Obotim Ward 1, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Saturday.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the votes of the people count and pledged to abide by the will of the people when he became governor of the state.

Our Correspondent reports that the election was generally peaceful in Akwa Ibom except for the reported case of Friday night killing at the INEC office in Ibiono Ibom which is presently under investigation.

