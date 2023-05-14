Nigerian singer and songwriter, Osagie Ojea, appears to be on a new music ride as he continues to worm his ways into the hearts of music lovers in Minsk, Belarus, with his band, Afrococoa.

Inspired by the work and philosophy of legendary musician Fela Kuti and other popular highlife, Afrobeat, jazz and Soul musicians, Osagie said he is on a mission to lead his legacy on a global platform.

The band has gained popularity in Minsk, playing more than 150 gigs in the past three years of its inception.

In December 2019, the band released its debut album “Champion from Africa,” featuring 17 songs that can make anyone groove to its beats. The band mainly plays live usually accompanied by two professional dancers that combine dancehall and Afro dance in their performance.

The songwriter and performer whose passion and energy keep him on top of his game said making quality music accessible across Europe is his dream.

“We want to convey unity, love, happiness. We want people to dance to our music and catch the happiness of the moment. We promote unity not only of people, but also the unity of different music genres. We promote freedom in our lyrics, freedom of thinking, freedom of expressing ourselves, freedom of speech,” says Osagie.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE