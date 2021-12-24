Ortom signs 2022 appropriation bill to law

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has signed the 2022 budget appropriation bill of N155.6 billion into law.

Speaking during the signing of the bill into law at Government House, Makurdi on Friday, Ortom said the law was a culmination of three laws; revenue, capital and recurrent which amounts to the summer of N155,611,390,265.082.

The governor promised to adhere strictly to the provisions of the budget saying “I will not do anything outside of the provisions of the budget.

“Even if the state needs additional funds we will present it to the assembly for supplementary budget,” he said.

The Governor said his duty was to implement all the laws passed by the assembly to the latter.

He commended members of the Benue State House of Assembly and its leadership for the timely passage of the 2022 appropriation bill.

Ortom who also appreciated the 9th assembly for enacting more laws than they have done in the past said he can vouch that he has enjoyed a smooth working relationship.

He also commended the opposition elements in the assembly for being professional and friendly saying they have not been antagonistic but have been constructive and supportive in their dealings.

Speaking on the Christmas celebration, the Governor wished every person in Benue and all Nigerians all the best at the season and urged the people to reflect and appreciate the meaning of the celebration.

He said, “as we celebrate the righteousness of God in us, let us ensure fairness, equity and humility in our dealings with God and humans.”

He further admonished Benue citizens to be careful and observe all Covid-19 safety protocols saying the new variant must be avoided.

While nothing that prevention is better than cure, Ortom said it is important that people take proactive steps to prevent infection.

