Road users laud Lagos govt as new vehicle inspection regime looms

Some road users in Lagos State have lauded the Lagos State Government (LASG) over its plan to commence its new vehicle inspection regime which is expected to commence by January 1st, 2022.

Recall that the Lagos State government has said that no vehicle would be issued roadworthiness certificates without physical inspection with effect from January 1st, 2022.

Speaking to Saturday Tribune, Mr Faleke Emmanuel, a banker who works on the island explained that it is high time rickety vehicles are taken off the roads in Lagos.

According to Mr Faleke, “95 per cent of a traffic snarl on Lagos roads are caused by broken down vehicles on the highways. Once a vehicle breaks down, particularly all these commercial buses, the traffic builds up and leads to delay and unnecessary waste of productive man-hours.

“If the Lagos State Government can take away such vehicles off the roads with this new vehicle inspection regime, then the road will be freer and less chaotic.

“This idea of getting roadworthiness certificate without the vehicles being inspected physically has made the roads to be flooded with all sorts of vehicles.”

Also speaking to Tribune Online, another motorist, Barrister Bala Mohammed, a civil servant urged the State government not to bend the rules, irrespective of whose ox is gored.

“You know that most of these rickety commercial buses are owned by high ranking members of the various transport unions who have connections with people in government at the State level. The Lagos State Government must not bend the rules after inspecting vehicles. Any vehicle found not to be roadworthy should be impounded or not allowed to leave the premises of the vehicle inspection units,” Mr Mohammed told Tribune Online exclusively.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde had recently revealed that the new policy is geared towards making the road safe for all users and in line with the THEMES agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

“No one would be able to obtain roadworthiness certificate anywhere in the state without the Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS) certifying such vehicles roadworthy,” the Commissioner of Transportation had said during a meeting to sensitize transport stakeholders.

He added that any motorists who failed to have their vehicle repaired within the grace period would have to process another roadworthiness certificate to enjoy the 30 days grace.

Earlier, during the stakeholders meeting, the Director of Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service, Mr Akin-George Fashola, said the new policy is to reduce the presence of VIS officers on the road and ensure that motorists voluntarily comply with all regulations aimed at ensuring that the roads are safe for all road users.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Road users laud Lagos Road users laud Lagos

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Road users laud Lagos Road users laud Lagos