Ortom charges youths to access N2bn Bank of Industry loan

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has charged youths in the state to take the loan advantage in the Bank of Industry to venture into business.

The governor gave the advice while declaring open the Youth Summit at Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, on Wednesday.

He explained that while some parts of the country have had doors of opportunity in the area of entertainment, economy, media and health, Benue, according to the governor has a comparative advantage in agriculture.

The governor explained that his administration had continued to support farmers through subsidized fertilizers and farm tractors.

He also added that his administration had also gone into partnership with Bank of Industry for farmers to have access to loan and encouraged youths to venture into agriculture through the loan available at the Bank of Industry, adding that such loans only attracts five per cent interest rate.

According to him, “For us in Benue State, we have a comparative advantage in agriculture. That is why our administration is making deliberate efforts to support our farmers through subsidy on fertilizer and farm machinery such as tractors.

“Let me inform you my dear Benue youths that the partnership this administration has with Bank of Industry is still running. I, therefore, encourage you to access the loans at only five per cent interest rate to start your businesses through the agriculture-value chain -production, through processing and marketing.”

