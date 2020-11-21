Ortom appeals for more appointments for Benue indigenes

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint more Benue indigenes into key positions in his administration to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the country.

The governor made the appeal at Apa College of Education, Okpoga in Okpokwu local government area of the state during the thanksgiving mass and reception in honor of the pioneer Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, Professor Innocent Ujah.

Ortom said like Professor Ujah who has excelled and distinguished himself in the medical profession, many sons and daughters of the state also have the capacity to perform creditably if given the opportunity.

While describing the Vice Chancellor as a “man of international repute, “the governor said that the various awards and accolades he has garnared over a period of time had proven his distinction in whatever he does.”

He however commended President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying and appointing Professor Ujah as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the university and gave assurance that his administration would support the Vice Chancellor to succeed.

Earlier, The President, Aidogodo Development Association, Mr. Leonard Ochenjenu, Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Monday Morgan and Dr. Ameh Idoko, all described Professor Ujah as a gift to the state and country, expressing optimism that he would place the university on the international map.

Professor Innocent Ujah who is also the President, Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, attributed his success story to the grace of God which he said had strengthened his commitment and perseverance.

He stated that activities had already commenced at the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, stressing that aside medicine, the university would be running courses such as pharmacy, nursing, water resources and environment.

