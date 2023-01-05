Oritse Femi, Ikechuckwu Uche, others top list of January 5 birthday celebrators

Singer, Oritse Femi, Ikechukwu Uche, Bradley Cooper, and Vera Okolo have topped the list of celebrities who celebrate their birthday on January 5.

ORITSE FEMI

Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known as Oritse Femi was born in 1985.

The singer was raised in Ajegunle, Lagos but hails from the Itsekiri tribe of North Warri, Delta State.

He is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer, best known for the hit track ” Mercies of the Lord” and the remake of Fela Kuti’s “Double Wahala” song.

His other songs include Igbeyawo, Awo Ewaa, and Happy day.

IKECHUCKWU UCHE

Ikechukwu Uche was born in 1984, and he is a former football player for the Nigerian national team.

Uche made his debut for Nigeria in 2007. He was part of the squad that competed in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The striker is remembered for his acrobatic goal celebrations.

He spent most of his professional career in Spain, having arrived in the country before the age of 20.





He scored 42 goals in 194 La Liga matches over nine seasons, representing the likes of Recreativo, Getafe, Zaragoza, Villarreal, Granada and Málaga.

BRADLEY COOPER

Bradley Charles Cooper was born in 1975, and he is an American actor and filmmaker.

He is the recipient of various accolades and appeared on the Forbes Celebrity 100 three times and on Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2015.

His films have grossed $11 billion worldwide and he has placed four times in annual rankings of the world’s highest-paid actors.

VERA OKOLO