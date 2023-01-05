Police arrest three suspects for hijacking Dangote truck in Anambra

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested three suspected armed robbers for hijacking a truck belonging to Dangote groups limited along Owerri, Ogidi, Onitsha expressway.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who revealed this in a statement he issued on Thursday, in Awka, said the truck was reported to have been stolen at gunpoint on 2/1/2023.

He gave the names of the suspects as Emmanuel Nwosu ‘m’ 48yrs, Francis Obiano ‘m’ 28yrs and John Philip ‘m’ 31yrs.

He said they were arrested based on credible information at Ogidi, at about 1:30 pm, on Wednesday.

Also, the PPRO said “On 4/1/2023 at about 5:30 pm, Police Operatives while on surveillance patrol along Ogidi/Eke-Nkpor road busted a 6-man armed robbery gang, recovers two automatic pump action gun, six life cartridges, one suspected snatched black Toyota Camry and one ash Toyota corolla. The suspects namely: Innocent Ifeanyi m 29 years, Nweze Chiderah m aged 33 years, Igwe Emmanuel m aged 20 years, kelechi Ani m aged 35, Chidera Nwaobodo m aged 23 years and Emeka Onuoha aged 30 years, were about to escape the scene after a car snatching and robbery operation.

The Operatives engaged the armed robbers in a gun duel and due to superior gun power and serious chase by the Police Operatives, the assailants were later arrested with gunshot injuries.

“All the suspects confessed to the crime and they are helping Police Operatives with more information which serves as a guide to arrest other gang members and recovery of other stolen items.

“Further details shall be communicated as investigations are still ongoing, Ikenga noted.

