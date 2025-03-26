Opposition coalition plotting to infiltrate Tinubu’s govt, Group alleges

The Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Politics (FNPP) has raised fresh concerns over an alleged plot by opposition elements to infiltrate President Bola Tinubu’s government and destabilise his administration from within.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Chief Okey Ezenwa, the FNPP – a platform comprising professionals and businessmen in politics – claimed to have intercepted intelligence pointing to a well-orchestrated scheme by “disgruntled politicians” working under the guise of an opposition coalition.

According to the Forum, the aim of the plot is to plant falsehoods within the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, creating discord and weakening the administration’s effectiveness.

“This time, our Forum, in line with our commitment to the stability, success, and growth of the nation, has intercepted and hereby alerts the nation to a plot by certain disgruntled politicians, enabled by the so-called coalition, to infiltrate the Presidency and the leadership of the APC,” FNPP said.

The group specifically alleged that the plot involves sowing distrust between President Tinubu and key APC governors, particularly in the North West and South East, as part of a broader strategy to weaken his support base in those regions.

Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State were identified as prime targets of the scheme.

The FNPP argued that these governors play crucial roles in consolidating support for President Tinubu, particularly in regions where the opposition seeks to make electoral inroads.

“The opposition coalition believes they cannot penetrate and upstage President Tinubu in these zones unless Governors Sani and Uzodimma are separated from him.

“These agents are using fabricated allegations to diminish the trust the president has in these key APC governors.”

The group commended Governor Uba Sani for his efforts in fostering peace and religious harmony in Kaduna State, contrasting it with past periods of sectarian violence.

Similarly, it praised Governor Uzodimma for his role in mobilising South East support for President Tinubu, leveraging over 30 years of political experience to create bipartisan structures that have encouraged engagement with the federal government.

It stated, “Governor Uzodimma has been consistent in placing the South East’s issues at the forefront of the administration, promoting an understanding of the benefits of working with the Tinubu-led government.”

The FNPP called on President Tinubu to resist any attempts to sow division within his administration, urging him to maintain his alliances with those committed to his government’s vision.

The group emphasised that Nigeria is undergoing a critical period of economic and political transformation, and distractions from opposition forces could undermine ongoing efforts to revamp the economy and fight corruption.

“We recognize and acknowledge the efforts of President Tinubu in revamping our nation from the sorry state in which he met it. We urge him to remain focused and not allow these elements to distract or weaken his administration,” it added.

Calling on Nigerians to prioritise national interest over partisan considerations, FNPP encouraged citizens to support Tinubu’s administration in navigating the country through its challenges.

The group continued, “Nigeria is passing through very challenging times, and we call on all well-meaning citizens to set aside every parochial, group, and partisan interest and join hands with President Tinubu in his efforts to bring our nation out of the woods.”

The FNPP’s statement follows earlier warnings from the group in February 2024, when it alleged that some elements sought to destabilize the Tinubu administration by launching attacks on his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Forum claimed that its previous intervention helped prevent that plot from succeeding and urged similar vigilance against what it describes as renewed efforts to weaken the government from within.

Recall that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar recently announced the formation of a coalition of opposition parties to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

He described this coalition as a response to the current political crises and a step toward reclaiming Nigeria’s democracy.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE