LP seeks AGF’s intervention over criminal prosecution of Julius Abure, others

The Labour Party (LP) is seeking the intervention of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister for Justice regarding the criminal indictment of Julius Abure, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, Ojukwu Clement, and Edward Nkwegu Okereke on charges of perjury, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

Speaking in Abuja while briefing journalists on behalf of the Party, Comrade Dandy Rowland stated that the case diary had been forwarded to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) with a directive for prosecution, as contained in the Commissioner of Police “X” Squad Section, FCID Letter No. CR:3100/X/SQD/D-DEPT/FHQ/ABJ/F2/VOL4 dated 30th June 2023.

“The above IGP prosecution order was based on the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the FCID investigation with a forensic audit report, which confirmed that Julius Abure and Farouk Umar Ibrahim submitted a forged signature withdrawal letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2023 general elections cycle, according to the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Police Investigation.

“It was further revealed from the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the documents obtained and uploaded on the INEC Portal for the Ebonyi State 2023 Gubernatorial elections that Julius Abure and Umar Farouk Ibrahim forged a court order with which they criminally, unlawfully, and illegally removed the name of Oko Eze, the validly nominated 2023 Labour Party (LP) Gubernatorial candidate, even after the Supreme Court in its judgement held that Oko Eze was the validly nominated 2023 Labour Party Gubernatorial candidate in Ebonyi State.”

Rowland explained that the Nigeria Police Force Legal Department had long advised that the suspects be charged to court. However, “despite our repeated enquiries, the relevant authorities have not been able to provide any explanation for the delays in prosecuting Julius Abure and others.”

“This non-compliance with the IGP prosecution order is undoubtedly undermining justice, absolutely unacceptable, and has necessitated this action by the Labour Party to demand that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice ensure that Julius Abure and others are brought to court.

“This demand to ensure that Julius Abure and others are prosecuted without further delays is additionally a public consensus, supported by over 500 civil society organisations (CSOs) and all the conveners of anti-corruption initiatives, who shall mobilise no fewer than 1,000 persons per group to demand the immediate prosecution of Julius Abure, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, Ojukwu Clement, and others, in line with this press briefing.”

He further stated that the Labour Party National Caretaker Committee (NCC) “hereby calls on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (HAGF-MJ) to, without further delay, bring the suspects to court within seven (7) days, as directed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP),” Rowland concluded.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE