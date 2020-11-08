Operation Thunder Strike neutralized armed bandits in Kaduna ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday said that the air component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralized several armed bandits in the Kuzo area of Kaduna State.

The bandits were killed while they attempted to move hundreds of rustled livestock through the area.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO) Major General John Eneche.

According to the statement, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack helicopter on an armed reconnaissance mission in the area on Saturday spotted the bandits along with the rustled livestock in an open patch along the East-West Axis of the Forest.

It explained further that the helicopter strafed the target area leading to the neutralization of several of the bandits

