JUST IN: Fire guts late Ajimobi’s wife’s Grandex Stores at Bodija

A supermarket in Ibadan known as Grandex Stores belonging to the wife of the late former governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, on Sunday, caught fire.
The supermarket at Bodija was said to be on fire by mid-afternoon.
The Federal Fire Service in Oyo State confirmed the incident saying it responded to the incident, saving goods worth millions in the process.
In a tweet, the service wrote: “Our men responded to an outbreak of fire at Grandex Stores, Osuntokun Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State.
“The fire incident occurred today, 8th November, 2020.
“Millions of naira worth of goods were salvaged due to the swift response of our gallant men and State fire service.”
