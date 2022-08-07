Operation Safe Haven kills 8 bandits in Plateau

Security operatives in Plateau State killed eight bandits on Sunday at Sabon Gari village of Wase Local Government Area of the state.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 6:00am when the men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in charge of security in the state along with hunters and some vigilante stormed the hideout of the bandits to flush out the elements.

A source close to the village revealed that the onslaught against the bandits actually started Saturday evening and lasted to Sunday, adding that many of the bandits sustained fatal injuries

Abdullahi Usman a resident of Wase who also confirmed the incident told newsmen that during the clash, two villages – Zurak and Yaddi Lawan which were seized and served as a base for the bandits were burnt and retaken by the security.

He said, “Some of the bandits were killed while some ran out of the community. It was a joint operation which lasted to Sunday evening.”

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa, confirmed the incident and told newsmen that eight bandits were killed during the operation in the area.

It will be recalled that communities in Wase local government council had come under attack by bandits in the past few weeks.

