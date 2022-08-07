Osun APM congress, a gathering of comedians — Party chairman

The chairman of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Osun State, Wale Adebayo, has lashed out at who he described as a “few renegades who apportion party positions to themselves under the guise of conducting congresses of our party.”

In a statement signed by Adebayo in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Sunday, he vowed to deal decisively with “intruders hell-bent on using the party for their selfish motive.”

The chairman derided a man (nam

e withheld) “who at some point before the recent governorship election, has been parading himself as the chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement in the state, but he was vehemently rejected by the electoral umpire (INEC) as not duly recognized by the constitution of our party.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the governorship election gave due recognition to our candidate at the poll.

“We want to ask from the so-called man and his cohorts why they are hell-bent on destabilizing the APM.”

He said, “The so-called congress held today in Osogbo today can best be described as a meeting of jesters, who are only entertaining themselves.

“As a party, we have conducted our ward and local government congresses. We have fixed the state congress for August 10, 2022. If they’re popular within the party, let them test their might.

“As a law-abiding party, we have without delay notified the Department of State Security, Nigerian police and other security agencies to call this meddlesome interloper to order.

“Let it be known that he is not a member of Allied Peoples Movement in Osun State.”