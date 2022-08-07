Police apprehend wanted notorious thug over criminal activities in Osun

Metro
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
The Osun State police command on Saturday arrested an Ede-based notorious suspected thug, Rasheed Hammed (popularly known as, Rasidi Oko-ilu) who was alleged to have been responsible for insecurities and other nefarious activities being perpetrated in the town.

The suspected thug who had been declared wanted by the police for his involvement in callous and wicked criminal activities in the state was apprehended in the evening of the day at a hotel in Osogbo.

It will be recalled that police declared him wanted over four months ago for alleged murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, arson, and ritual killings among others.

Due to his pronounced unwanted acts in society, especially in his country home in Ede and its environs over the years, policemen tried to get him arrested severally. 

But all their efforts seem to be in futility as he always goes into hiding before finally being arrested at the weekend.

Investigations, however, revealed that his arrest was a combined effort of men of the anti-cultism unit of the Osun police command and members of Oodua Peoples Congress (APC) in the state.

Reacting to the development, the state police command spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola via a statement alleged that, Oko-Ilu has been disturbing the peace of Ede land.

Also, the Osun State Coordinator of OPC, Prince Deji Aladesawe confirmed the arrest and charged people in the society to always be orderly in their conduct.

Meanwhile, the Ede pressure group known as the “Makuarogun Alliance” who raised the alarm that, there are indications that, the police is planning to release him soon, warned them not to do so, for the safety of the inhabitants of Ede land.

The group, in a statement, warned that any attempt to release a murder suspect who also openly attempted to assassinate our King will be resisted by the people of Ede saying, “this is not about politics. It is about our town and security of lives and properties.”

According to the statement signed by its Coordinator, Ayinla Ajala, said, releasing oko ilu must not happen as It will not only compromise the integrity of law enforcement but will also make the police accomplices in the documented crimes committed by the evil-doer.

 

Comments

