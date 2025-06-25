OPC reformed leader hails Tinubu for honouring Late Fasehun

Leader of Oodua People’s Congress Reformed (OPC R), Ambassador Oludare Adesope, has commended President Bola Tinubu for honouring the Founder of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Late Dr. Frederick Isiotan Fasehun, the national honour of the Commander of the Niger (CON).

Adesope in his remark said he appreciates the president on the gesture shown towards some nationalists like Late Dr. Fredrick Fasehun, Prof Wole Soyinka, Hon Wale Osun, Barr Femi Falana and others.

According to him, the action portrays President Tinubu as a good listener and a great achiever.

He added that, “If we can recall the president’s speech during the 2024 democracy day, he affirmed the pioneers who went against all odds to face the military junta to give us the democracy we are enjoying presently, Dr.Fasehun’s name was omitted in the list; I do not know if it is deliberate or oversight but I said then that the list is incomplete without Dr. Fasehun’s name on it.

“Today, I am highly delighted when the Posthumous honour crops up on June 12, 2025 to mark this year’s democracy day, I said it is rather late than never. I hereby congratulate the late Fasehun family, all products of OPC groups and the entire Yoruba descendants for this well-deserved honour, he said

Adesope, also used the opportunity to remind the president of insecurity and hunger in the country, adding that “I know he is trying his best but he should pay more attention to security because the poor masses depend on the government for safety I have said time without number that we, members of OPC reformed, are very ready to work with government security agencies to tackle insecurity, we know the terrain of our territory like the back of our palm and we are very close to the people.

“As I commend the president on community policing, I will also say it is high time the government made use of indigenous security outfits to perfect the security sector,” he emphasised.

Explaining further he said, “Our farmers need our help, Yoruba people are industrious and farming is our major business. I have been hammering on the best way to tackle insecurity in the western region because I know the other regions have their own security outfits too and I know President Tinubu will grant me an audience one day as he treated my complaint on the omission of Fasehun name in his list last year.”

