Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has described the leaders of opposition parties against President Bola Tinubu’s government as “simply disgruntled” politicians who were once part of the same political establishment.

He stated this as a guest on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday, saying that recent criticisms of Tinubu’s government are not grounded in genuine public interest but driven by personal frustration, exclusion from power, and failed political ambition.

Sani said, “When you have a group of disgruntled elements who are frustrated and come together, it’s not about the country or the people — it is simply about being excluded from the system.”

The former lawmaker, therefore, dismissed claims that ideological differences separate the opposition from the ruling party, saying they are all from the same elite class.

“It’s not that they are now Marxists or trade unionists confronting a capitalist order — they’re all from the same bourgeois political class.

“They use every opportunity to weaponise our challenges and present themselves as a better alternative, but many of them have been in power since 1999,” Sani said.

Furthermore, he criticised ongoing efforts by opposition leaders to build a coalition against Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Recall that former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Senator David Mark, former governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai formally adopted the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) as opposition platform for the 2027 election.

Responding to coalition talks and internal crises within political parties, Sani said it is “irresponsible” to blame the president for problems rooted within the opposition’s own ranks.

Sani stated, “It’s unfortunate that the opposition is looking to the president to solve their problems. If there’s a problem in the PDP, NNPP, SDP or any party, and you have members working against the party but refuse to expel or suspend them — then turn to blame the president — that is irresponsible.

“PDP, NNPP, LP, and SDP should fix their internal problems and stop looking toward the president. Only then can they play the role of a functional opposition.

“As president of the ruling party, he cannot be expected to fix the very machine that would be turned against him politically. It is a political strategy — just like in football — you want your opponent distracted with internal problems.”

Sani also referenced the June 12 Democracy Day award and national history, describing the honour as a call to sacrifice, not a personal celebration.

He commended President Tinubu’s contributions to the June 12 struggle, calling it unequalled and unparalleled, saying, “Tinubu played a pivotal role in triggering a national uprising that led to the redefinition of June 12 decades after. This award is not about us but about June 12. It is an encouragement for Nigerians to make sacrifices.”

Sani noted that a man who once funded and joined pro-democracy protests should now lead a government that is tolerant of dissent.

“Someone who supported, funded, and participated in protests should have a government that is tolerant of protestation,” Sani stated.

He dismissed claims that Tinubu collaborated with the late military dictator Sani Abacha.

On those comparing Tinubu’s government to military rule, the former senator said such assessments are misleading and lack objectivity.

“Those comparing Tinubu’s government to military rule are being economical with the truth. It was virtually impossible for us then to organise protests or conferences.

“Some of us went to jail, into exile, and lost loved ones. When people comfortably sit in their living rooms and call this regime a dictatorship, we simply laugh. It’s not true,” he said.

