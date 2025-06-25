Nigeria, Brazil partner to strengthen healthcare system

The Federal Government is seeking a partnership with Brazil to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system, with a focus on universal health coverage, pharmaceutical research, and vaccine production.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, pointed out the potential for cooperation between Nigeria and Brazil in healthcare during the 2nd session of the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism.

The partnership aims to leverage notable advancements in healthcare infrastructure, universal health coverage, and biomedical research in both countries.

According to Dr Salako, “The bond of friendship between our two countries offers a veritable platform for cooperation in many areas related to health.”

Nigeria seeks to partner with Brazilian pharmaceutical companies for local drug manufacturing and joint research on tropical diseases. The country also aims to strengthen vaccine production capabilities through cooperation with Brazilian institutions. Additionally, medical training programs in Brazil, including structured exchange programs for Nigerian professionals, will enhance workforce training and capacity building.

Furthermore, Nigeria is interested in emulating Brazil’s vector-control strategies and collaborating on vaccine development for endemic diseases.

Both countries have expressed interest in establishing a Nigeria-Brazil Health Cooperation Framework and a dedicated Health Working Group to coordinate joint initiatives. A proposed five-year action plan will focus on healthcare system strengthening, capacity-building, and disease control.

Brazil’s healthcare system, particularly its universal health coverage model, offers valuable lessons for Nigeria. The Sistema Unico de Saude (SUS) provides free healthcare to at least 70% of Brazil’s citizens, resulting in significant health improvements, such as a 77% reduction in infant mortality over three decades.

This partnership comes on the heels of existing collaborations between the two countries, including a $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project to boost agricultural productivity and enhance food security in Nigeria.