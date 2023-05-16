The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyey Ogunwus, has officially announced a wedding date with his second wife, Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda.

The palace has invited relatives and dignitaries to Olori Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda’s wedding thanksgiving service and celebration, set to take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The occasion will be preceded by the Queen’s ceremonial arrival into Ile-Ife’s historic and venerated Ife Oodua Palace.

The occasion will be preceded by the Queen’s ceremonial arrival into Ile-Ife’s old Ife Oodua Palace on Thursday.

The wedding reception would occur months after the famed Yoruba king married his sixth wife, Princess Temitope Adesegun.

The event occurred at MRA Community Hall 15, Tokunbo Macaulay Street, Magodo Phase 2 Shangisha, Lagos State.

The king had divorced two spouses, Olori Zainab and Olori Naomi, at separate points in his life.

Meanwhile, the new Queen, Opeoluwa Elizabeth, will be welcomed at the event by the royal guards, palace chiefs, and royal servants who will formally accept her and represent the Yoruba monarch.

He married five women in September and October 2022, starting with Mariam Anako, an Ebira from Kogi State, on September 6, 2022.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Then, on September 7, 2022, he married Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda, an Ondo native.





On October 9, 2022, he married Tobi Phillips, a native of Okitipupa, Ondo State, as his third wife.

Ashley Afolashade Adegoke, an Ile-Ife Princess, became his fourth wife on October 14, 2022. Then, on October 20, 2022, he married Ronke Ademiluyi, another Ile-Ife Princess, as his fifth wife.