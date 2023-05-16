Dana Air has greatly supported the record-breaking Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, by gifting her a one-year free ticket for all domestic flights.

Hilda, who, against all odds, surpassed the world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual on Monday, has drawn the attention of many.

Speaking through the Chief Operation Officer of Dana Air, Emembobong Ettete, the airline as a brand has promised to support the creativity, innovation, and crafts of young Nigerians who embody the true Nigerian Spirit.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The airline took to its Twitter page to release the statement made by him. They tweeted:

”We have always blazed the trail in terms of support for the arts and entertainment industry, health care, and culture and our corporate social responsibility has been all-encompassing. We will be supporting Hilda’s local travels for one year, and we are inspired by her strength and determination for success.”

Hilda’s mum was not also left out in this deal. The airline also gifted her a 3months free ticket.