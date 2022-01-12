Ooni, Farounbi commiserate with families of Shonekan, Alao-Akala over death

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on Wednesday commiserated with the immediate families of the former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala and the former Interim Leader of Nigeria, Chief Ernest Shonekan, who died on Monday and Wednesday respectively.

The monarch in a statement by his Press Secretary, Comrade Moses Olafare in Osogbo, described the lives lived by the two personalities as fulfilled ones that are worthy of emulation.

He stated that Shonekan, as an illustrious descendant of Oduduwa is a great stabilizer who has contributed immeasurably to the peace and development of Nigeria and Africa at large.

“Chief Shonekan was a great Pan-Africanist and great descendant Oduduwa who came to lead the country from the front at a very challenging time, when Nigeria was at the brink of collapse due to the annulment of the prominent June 12, 1993, presidential election reportedly won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola.”

“As a patriotic Nigerian that he was, Chief Shonekan used the brief moment to set the country on a path of prosperity with workable policies and programmes. He achieved so many in collaborations with other critical stakeholders driven by patriotism.”

“Outside office, Chief Shonekan kept on contributing to national development until his last day on earth. In short, he gave his all to Nigeria and we are so proud of him.” The Ooni stated.

“The elder statesman gave his best to the Oduduwa race, the country and the continent of Africa which he loved so much.

While condoling with the immediate family of the former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala

over the demise of the Ogbomoso-born politician, Oba Ogunwusi remarked that during his lifetime, he was a Chief in the Kingdom of Ife and contributed his quota to the development of the Oduduwa kingdom.

However, at a separate programme in Osogbo, Osun state capital, former ambassador to the Philippines, Yemi Farounbi has described the death of former Oyo state, Adebayo Alao-Akala as an unexpected and sad event.

Addressing journalists, the former OSBC board chairman said it’s one death that Oyo State and Nigeria do not need now.

According to him, “He was such a humble and likeable character, who was a lover of all, irrespective of class and social status. As Local Government Chairman, he served the people of Ogbomoso very well and gave them socio-economic development.

“Beyond his expectations, he became a Deputy Governor, when all he wanted was a second term as Chairman.

He managed adroitly the political situation that made him a Governor, during the impeachment period of his erstwhile boss and brother Governor Ladoja. I remember now the hours both he and Governor Ladoja spent one evening in my humble abode in Bodija rebuilding a relationship that predated politics.

“He subsequently became substantive Governor of Oyo State. That he was able to break the iron-clad hold of Ibadan on Oyo State Governorship is an eloquent testimony to his high political intelligence and close relationship with the masses of Oyo State.

“As a Governor, he did not let the people down. He did very well and remained a great man of the people.

Farounbi prayed for the family he left behind, commiserates with the Governor and the people of Oyo State on the loss of this political giant.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ooni and Farounbi commiserate Ooni and Farounbi commiserate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ooni and Farounbi commiserate Ooni and Farounbi commiserate