Strike continues in Benue tertiary institutions as meeting with govt ends in deadlock

The Academic Staff Union of Tertiary Institutions in Benue State has begun an indefinite strike.

Meeting with the union by State Government to ensure that members suspend the strike ended in deadlock.

Chairman of the Union, Chagbe Kurayemen who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday said that there was no end in sight to the strike action.

The union chairman noted that rather than the State government bringing its proposal to the table it only appealed to the union to suspend the strike action.

Kurayemen added that at the end of the meeting, ASUTIBS and the government agreed that they would meet again next week to itemise the issues contained in the statement and thrash them out.

The Union chairman insisted that the state government must document their appeals and resolutions before the union will back down.

In a statement to union members at the end of the meeting with the government yesterday, ASUTIBS said “Dear Colleagues, be informed that ASUTIBS’ meeting with Government today (Wednesday) ended deadlocked.

“Subsequent development will be communicated accordingly. Meanwhile, the strike continues.”

It will be recalled that the union had embarked on an indefinite strike since Monday seeking among others that government should address the issue of “improper implementation of the Benue state contributory pension scheme; non-implementation of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment which should have commenced in 2019.

“Others are; the improper interpretation and consequent unilateral and wrongful implementation of our schemes and services as well as the non-removal of the threat to implement the Benue State Health Insurance Scheme that we are opposed to.”

The union in an earlier statement made available to journalists in Makurdi indicated that “ASUTIBS met in Makurdi on Friday, 7th January, 2022 and rose with a resolution to commence a strike action with effect from Monday, 10th January, 2022.

“The resolution became necessary after a thorough review of our failed attempts, over the past two years, to get Benue state government to resolve our outstanding grievances.

“Specific note was taken of our latest ultimatum dated 10th December, 2021 which expired on Friday, 7th January, 2022.”

