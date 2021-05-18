Oodua union demands release of OPC members remanded for arresting Wakili

The Europe chapter of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) has called for the unconditional release of three members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) that are still being remanded for arresting alleged territorial Ibarapa warlord, Iskilu Wakili.

The call was made by members of the Europe chapter of the OPU, through its Coordinator, Chief Mobolaji Adewale, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday.

The three OPC members: Awodele Adedigba, Dauda Kazeem, and Hassan Ramon had been remanded in custody since March.

Adewale, who is also the Akingbayi Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, decried that the continued detention of the three OPC members will continue to dissuade the involvement of non-state actors in ensuring security in the country.

He also lamented the charges of arson and murder leveled against the three men, arguing that they behaved as law-abiding citizens in handing over Wakili to the police and not engaging in jungle justice.

Adewale said, “They are law-abiding citizens. They only complemented the government’s efforts at reducing the crime rate in Nigeria. The security agencies are overwhelmed and they need the support of non-state actors to strengthen the security architecture of the country. This is exactly what the OPC members did in arresting Wakili.”

“The OPC made positive intervention when kidnapping and killings were at an alarming rate in Ibarapaland and actually arrested Wakili and handed him over to the police in Igboora.

“But the three persons that took Wakili to the police station were also arrested and detained by the police.

“The police leveled allegations of arson and murder against the three OPC members when they were taken to court.

“But the truth of the matter is that if the OPC members are criminals, they would not have arrested Wakili alive and still taken him to a police station. The OPC members did not take the laws into their hands by giving jungle justice to Wakili and his people.

“It is still surprising that the police would charge the OPC members with arson and murder. The aim of OPC in going to Ayete in Ibarapa was to arrest Wakili, which was done. And he was handed over to the police for prosecution.

“So, the members are not criminals and they should be released. They should have no case to answer.

Furthermore, Adewale pointed to the fear of Nigerians in the diaspora to come home for fear of being kidnapped and especially urged the Southwest governors to provide a workable synergy that will help in curbing the influx of killer Fulani herdsmen into the geopolitical zone.

