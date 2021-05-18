Iwuanyanwu exonerates IPOB over attacks on police, prison institutions

As insecurity continues in the country unabated, a leader and a frontline politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has exonerated the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) from the attacks on the Headquarters of Correctional Centre and the Police Headquarters in Imo State.

Speaking shortly after being honoured as the ‘Mayegun’ by the executive members of Oodua Youth Parliament in Owerri, on Tuesday, Chief Iwuanyanwu said that such attacks on the two strong Federal Government Institutions remain strange to the Igbos.

Iwuanyanwu blamed the attacks recorded in the state and in the South-East zone, on people he described as foreigners, whose intention was to destroy the zone.

While condemning a situation whereby people brandish AK 47 and other sophisticated rifles to wreak havoc on communities and villages, he queried why no single attacker had been arrested since the unfortunate incident occurred in the state.

Chief Iwuanyanwu, who frowned at why the people, government and security agencies had refused to say something since after the incident, described as unfortunate, the fact that there was no single shot from the security personnel or anybody killed on the day of the incident.

“I can’t believe that government is sincere in fighting the war, I do not believe it is IPOB. I suspect people may be trying to course trouble. From what some of the prison inmates said that the attackers were not speaking the Igbo language,” he said.

On the activities of herdsmen in Igbo land, Chief Iwuanyanwu said the Igbos had lived for donkey years, and yet had not seen where cattle rearers carried AK47 rifles about.

The elder statesman blamed Boko Haram for being the major problem facing the country, a situation according to him, which nobody had been able to tell Nigerians how it started.

He regretted that the group had been going about with sophisticated weapons, killing innocent Nigerians, yet the security personnel were nowhere to protect the people.

While expressing his appreciation for the honour done to him by the Oodua Youth Parliament, Chief Iwuanyanwu promised to reciprocate by offering his usual assistance to them and the youths of the nation.

He stressed the need for the youth in the south to follow the recent steps taken by the Southern Governors to come together as youth to chart a common front.

Pronouncing the Igbo leader as the “MAYEGUN” (Leader of Peace) of Oodua Youth Worldwide, the Speaker of Oodua Youth Parliament, Hon. Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi Oladimeji, paid special tribute to Chief Iwuanyanwu for his large heart in accommodating people and his achievements.

He said that OYP gave the award to appreciate the good work of Chief Iwuanyanwu and to encourage him to continue his good work.

