Benue Finance Commissioner lauds peaceful conduct of PDP primaries in the state

Benue State Commissioner for Finance, David Olofu has applauded the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for conducting peaceful primaries for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives respectively across the state.

The Finance Commissioner gave the commendation on Monday in Makurdi Benue State capital.

This is just as two incumbent House of Representatives members in the state on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lost the party tickets at the primaries.

They are, Pam Sokpo, representing Buruku Federal Constituency and Francis Ottah who is also representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency.

Sokpo was defeated by Terkaa Agba Terkaa while a female aspirant, Aida Ogwuche polled a total of 71 votes and defeated Ottah who scored 35 votes.

However, Ojotu Ojema who polled 27 votes to defeat his closest rival, Hon. Melvin Ejeh who scored 24 was declared the Flag Bearer for the Federal constituency.





Olofu acknowledged the efforts of the electoral officers, various security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making the process transparent and credible.

He briefed journalists that the process was very transparent and peaceful in Apa and Agatu Local Governments which he monitored, attributing it to the wisdom of Governor Samuel Ortom and the party leadership at the state in ensuring due process and diligence.

“From the distribution of materials to the deployment of electoral officers and the eventual conduct of the primaries across the state, we must give it to His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom and the party leadership at the state.

“What I have seen so far today in Apa and from what I gathered from my colleagues across the state, the exercise is already a huge success.

“The process is peaceful, transparent and credible too. We must not fail to acknowledge the role of the security agencies, INEC and the electoral panel, especially, those who conducted the primaries in Apa.

“Let me also use this opportunity to congratulate the House of Assembly candidate for Apa State Constituency, Hon. Abu Umoru, the House of Representatives candidate for Apa/Agatu, Hon. Ojotu Ojema and all other candidates that emerged across the state.

The primaries for the House of Assembly in Apa saw the emergence of Abu Umoru polling 25 votes against Matthew Adobunu who came to a distant second with 9 votes.

