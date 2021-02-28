Only equality can solve ethnic problems in Nigeria —Bishop Orire

Founder and General Overseer of Save and Serve Family Church, Ologuneru, Ibadan, Oyo State, Bishop Jide Orire, in this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, speaks on the present insecurity in Nigeria, among other issues.

Nigeria is facing lots of challenges, including corruption; how do you think the country can experience a corrupt-free nation?

Corruption is everywhere. It is even in the church. It has eaten deep into every sector of the nation. The only thing we can do is to continue praying and prosecute anyone found wanting. It is sad that our judiciary wastes so much time prosecuting people in Nigeria. The courts should not prolong the time of pronouncing judgments on corrupt persons.

The issue of herdsmen attacks in the South-West part of the country has become worrisome. What do you think can be done to end this?

The problem of herdsmen attacks, banditry, kidnapping, among others, can be a thing of the past. The Miyetti Allah and the Fulani leaders should speak out and address [the issues] repeatedly. They should let the Fulani know that we are brothers and that we own this country together. They should also let them know that President Muhammadu Buhari is a Fulani and any activity carried out by them will be blamed on the president and Fulani leaders. The Federal Government should make Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa languages compulsory courses in schools, so that everyone will at least, understand a little of major languages in Nigeria.

The Federal Government should provide jobs to the teeming masses because an idle hand is the devil’s workshop. They should try as much as possible to eradicate the problem of employment, especially in the rural areas. They should let the youths in this area engage in one thing or the other and by so doing, their minds will be engaged. Above all, genuine equality is the major way to solve ethnic crises in the country.

Do you think the newly appointed security chiefs would reduce the security challenges of the country?

My suggestion is that the newly appointed security chiefs should be determined to curb insecurity in the country. At least, if it cannot be eradicated totally, it should be minimised to the barest minimum. Their role is not to protect the president alone, but all Nigerians. They should encourage their officers so that they can work effectively. Also, corruption in the force should stop so that it can fortify the system. Their major interest should not be to go into office to amass wealth, but to protect Nigerians so that the country can be a better place to live in.

Good security also means that tourists would like to visit Nigeria. All these will help to strengthen our currency and boost the economy of the country. Haven’t you seen the free fall of the naira since insecurity increased? This is one of the grave dangers of insecurity. Safe country means that Nigerians abroad will be happy to return home and invest. This will improve people’s well-being.

With your experience in security network, what is your take on the implication of the recent act of the Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho for Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapaland?

I want to believe and say that he loves the Fulani people. I heard about his recent activities. If we are going to be honest, the problem of criminals among the Fulanis with their Yoruba collaborators, are becoming too much. He is not fighting against the Fulani, but against the hardened criminals among them. I want to advise him to do things with fairness and with the fear of God and the love for fellow human beings. He should also do all things within the confines of the law.

No one should vilify him. He said he’s not against the Fulani, but the criminal elements amongst them and their Yoruba collaborators. That’s a good point everyone should be aware of. There’s need for us to live in peace with people of other ethnic extractions. To achieve this, the bad eggs in the society must not be given cover.

The Federal Government said the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be distributed to Nigerians. What’s your reaction to this?

It is a good development. It’s the product of science. God gave the knowledge to scientists. I think many are concerned because of negative information on vaccines on social media. It’s the duty of the government to educate the public to correct most of the information in the public domain. We have been having vaccines in the past. People link it with the mark of the beast. It’s not true. The church is still around. Jesus hasn’t come. The beast itself has to be identified and known before his mark can be issued to people.

You have been around in the vineyard for a very long time, how has the journey been?

I have been in ministry since 1986 and the experience has been good, but there are so many challenges. The Bible says: “He daily loaded us with benefits.” There are benefits on the right-hand side. The Bible again said: “Redeeming the day because the days are full of evil.” So, challenges from one side to the other side, but the Lord Has been so good to me.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…