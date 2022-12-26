One year jail term awaits vote buyers – INEC declares

Latest News
By Sikiru Obarayese
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that one-year imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 awaits anyone found guilty of vote buying during the 2023 elections.

The INEC Commissioner in Jigawa State, Professor Muhammad Lawal Bashar, said this in an interview with journalists.

The INEC boss further affirmed that the electoral commission is prepared to conduct all the elections with the BVAS machine to ensure free and fair elections.

“The machine will identify voters going to vote and those who have registered more than once will not be able to vote.

The INEC commissioner advised people to go and collect their voter cards before the closing date.

The Commissioner added that the agency made a good plan that will allow the people with special needs, the elderly and pregnant women to vote easily.

