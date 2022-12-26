BREAKING: Lagos seals Wonderland Event Centre after guest electrocuted

Lagos State Government has ordered the full closure and suspension of activities at the Kiddies section of Wonderland Lagos, an event venue, after a guest was electrocuted.

The event centres was meant to deliver a holiday experience of fun and excitement on Monday 26th December, 2022.

Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, who was in a joint inspection with the Lagos State Task Force team, made this known on Monday.

According to him, “this intervention has become imperative to prevent further exposure of attendees particularly kids at the venue and to prevent accidents that can lead to injuries and fatalities.”

Mojola further disclosed that the event venue owner, Mr Ezekiel Adamu, had refused to implement safety measures prescribed by the Commission despite several meetings at the onset of the project, following an initial safety inspection exercise carried out on the venue to deliberate on safety infractions observed within the facility.

The Commission boss stated that it had, however, become urgent and pertinent to shut down the facility until all infractions were corrected to prevent users from further exposure to risk, especially children and to also ensure that other lined up event were safe for Lagos residents.

The Director General said no individual or institution was bigger than the state, vowing that the Commission would “continually ensure the safety of Lagosians as they go about enjoying the festive season.”

Mojola further sounded a note of warning to facilities in Lagos that were not in compliance with the State Safety Guidelines on events, even as he urged residents to socialise responsibly.