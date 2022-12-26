‘You’re one of Nigeria’s great leaders’, Saraki celebrates Dogara at 56

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has described the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barr Yakubu Dogara as an icon of democracy who is still defending democratic tenets.

The former Senate President congratulated Yakubu Dogara on the occasion of his 56th birthday, stating that the former Speaker is an embodiment of a democrat worthy of emulation.

According to him, “From the moment that we started working together as leaders of the 8th National Assembly, I noticed how steadfast and courageous, my dear brother and friend, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara is.”

Bukola Saraki added that “From his defence of our nation’s democracy to his relentless fight for justice, equity, and inclusiveness, Rt. Hon. Dogara has earned his place as one of the great leaders and political minds in this democratic dispensation.”

The former Senate President further stated that “He is a parliamentarian who cares about achieving sustainable development in our dear country. A good team player.”

“This is why as we celebrate his 55th birthday today, we pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless, guide, and protect our former Speaker now, and every day of his life. Happy Birthday, Yakubu!” as contained in a statement personally signed by Senator Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki CON made available to Journalists in Bauchi.

