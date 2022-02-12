Chief of Air Staff suspends officer who denied Ortom access to receive Osinbajo

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has reportedly suspended the Air Force officer who on Saturday prevented Governor Sam Ortom from gaining access into the Markurdi Airport to receive transiting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The swift action came after the governor lamented his treatment which he blamed on his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor was stopped despite receiving an official letter apprising him of the vice president’s arrival on his way to Wukari, Taraba state for an engagement.

Ortom had complained that stopping him from welcoming Osinbajo amounted to a breach of protocol and demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

It was learnt that the Air Force chief ordered the suspension of the unnamed officer pending investigation while somebody else has been directed to take his place.