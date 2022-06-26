One or two states in North cannot make you president, APC spokesman tells Kwankwaso

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, has urged two-term Kano State governor, Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso to consider his return to the APC.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend, a member of the APC National Working Committee said Kwankwaso who emerged as the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) should not allow himself to be deceived that he could win the presidential race because of the support he enjoys in one or two states in the North West.

According to the APC spokesman, “Kwankwaso knew about the formation of APC, he contributed immensely to its success in 2015 and our leaders hope to repay him at the appropriate time but he cannot be outside to be a beneficiary in the nearest future.”

“So, that is why I said it’s not too late for him to return to the APC. That’s where he naturally belongs and has an assurance of becoming a President one day, and not his current sectional NNPP.

“Although, some people might be deceiving him by calling him Mr President already but just one or two states in the North-west can not make him a president. Kwankwaso needs a national party like APC to achieve his presidential ambition. So, I plead with him to do the needful before it’s too late.”

Commenting on the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the APC spokesman said he was no match to his main rival and APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“PDP and Atiku are good customers to APC who cannot go beyond coming second at any election, even that second position has been threatened with the recent result Ekiti governorship election recently.”

He said the opposition party will make all the noises without facts, and enjoy its propaganda for a while but Nigerian voters will eventually distinguish between PDP lies and APC’s record of achievements.” At the end of the story our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will certainly emerge victorious in 2023.”

Giving an appraisal of the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the APC spokesman said “when the real campaign starts, Nigerians will differentiate between boys and men in politics of 2023 general elections.





“Just like Kwankwaso, Peter Obi is only enjoying sectional sympathy but a real presidential candidate needs to enjoy acceptability from all parts of the country.

“So, we believe that Peter Obi should enjoy his social media frenzy for now before the real campaign starts very soon.”

