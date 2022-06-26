Hunters kill two kidnappers, rescue victims in Kogi

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
A combined team of local hunters on Sunday killed two kidnappers terrorising the people of Okehi Local Government Area in Kogi State and rescued victims in captivity.

According to a statement released by the Special Assistant to local government Chairman, King Habib, one of the criminals died during a shootout with the hunters’ group while the other who received gunshot wounds died on the way to the hospital.

He said the operation led to the rescue of two abductees held captive by terrorists at Upogoro hills in Okehi.

According to the statement, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello had directed the Okehi Local Government Council Chairman to swing into action and Make Okehi LG and environ safer.

The statement reads, “In line with his directive, men of the professional hunters and local hunters in Okehi LG led an early morning operation and apprehended some kidnappers at Upogoro hill upon credible intelligence reports from Men of Okehi LG Joint Taskforce.

“The gang have been terrorizing Okene-Lokoja road and Okene-Auchi road of Kogi State before being nabbed. One of the kidnappers was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire and one was apprehended who later give up before arriving hospital.

“The hunters also rescued two victims from the kidnapers namely Mallam Sanni Uwaiti and Ramatu Tukur both of toll gate area along Okene and Ajoakuta axis, while arms and ammunitions belonging to the kidnapper were recovered.

“We shall leave no stone unturned in a bid to rid Okehi LGA and our environs of all forms of criminality proclaims Hon Ohiare.”

The council Chairman appreciated Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello for choosing the security of lives and properties of Kogi citizens as his top priority.


