OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu wins polling unit with landslide margin

The governor of Ondo State and the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has won his unit in the ongoing governorship election in unit 6, ward 2 in Ijebu-Owo, Owo, headquarters of Owo Local government area of the state.

Governor Akeredolu scored 413 votes to defeat his PDP counterpart, Eyitayo Jegede who scored 12 and the candidate of ZLP, Agboola Ajayi who scored zero votes.

Speaking after casting his vote, Akeredolu expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious at the end of the exercise, appealing to the electorate to monitor their votes in order to ensure that their votes count.

“I’m sure my God will give me victory at the end of the day. I put my trust in God and I’m sure He won’t let me down. My confidence is not in any man but in God.”

“From all information I’ve received, the election is going on smoothly. We have just started and the election has been peaceful so far.”

He urged his supporters to remain peaceful throughout the period of the exercise and beyond.

