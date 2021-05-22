One dies as two rival cult groups clash in Osun

Residents of Balogun Agoro area of Osogbo, Osun state capital were at the weekend thrown into a state of confusion following the bloody clash of two rival cults groups that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man believed to be one of them.

The ugly development which forced many inhabitants of the area to hurriedly locked themselves inside their various homes, saw many passersby running helter-skelter to prevent themselves from being victims of the clash.

The fight which broke out between the two rival groups as a battle of supremacy around 2.30pm of the day, led to the death of the deceased whose blood littered the ground of the area where the incident occurred.

Eyewitness account revealed that the cultists engaged themselves in a fierce battle that lasted about 45 minutes before one of the bullets penetrated and mutilated the deceased body.

The Public Relations Officer of the Osun Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident in a statement in Osogbo.

Mrs Opalola gave the deceased’s name as Lekan and that his corpse had been deposited at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

She however assured members of the public that, in no distant time, the perpetrators of the act would be brought to book as police are now on their trail.

