A lone fatal crash has claimed one life while four other victims were injured in Bauchi.

The crash according to the Sector Commander of the Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Patrick Ikaba, occurred at about 12pm on Sunday.

Speaking to our correspondent on the phone, Sunday evening, Patrick Ikaba said that the fatal crash occurred at Nahuta village on the Bauchi – Darazo Federal highway.

According to him, “Yes, it was a lone fatal accident involving a Sharon commercial bus heading to Maiduguri in Borno State. The probable cause of the crash was a tyre burst while on speed.

“Seven people were involved in the crash, four were variously injured and One female victim died while the other two were not injured.”

The FRSC Sector Commander said that the victims were evacuated to the Darazo General Hospital for medical attention while the corpse was deposited at the hospital morgue.

Further reports have it that the victims of the crash were coming from Benue state heading to Maiduguri in Borno State but had a vehicle breakdown at a forest area in Kaduna state on the way to Jos where they spent the night.

It was further gathered that early on Sunday, another vehicle was brought to convey them to Maiduguri, it was on the way that the crash occurred leading to the death of the female victim who was said to be a final-year veterinary doctor of the University of Maiduguri.

Her corpse has been evaluated from the Darazo General Hospital morgue to that of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH).

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE