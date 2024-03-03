The Katsina State Police Command has announced a reward of fifty million naira (N50,000,000:00) to any individual who provides valuable information that will lead to the arrest of two bandits’ kingpins in the state.

One of the bandit kingpins is Modi Modi, and the second one is Jan Kare, operating in two Local Government Areas of Kankara and Safana.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Image maker, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The statement noted that “the safety and well-being of the residents of the state are of paramount importance, and the Katsina State Government and Katsina State Police Command, as well as other sister security agencies in the state, are committed to taking decisive action against criminal elements that threaten the peace and stability of the inhabitants of the state.”

It said that this reward serves as a testament to our dedication to ensuring justice prevails, as the issue of security is a collective responsibility.

“This initiative aims to enhance security operations in our dear state and combat the activities of these criminal elements. The identity of the informant and the information provided will be kept strictly confidential to ensure their safety and protection.”

The statement opined further that “all concerned citizens are encouraged to come forward with any relevant details that could assist the security agencies in apprehending the masterminds behind these heinous crimes of Kidnapping and Banditry. Together, we can make our state safer for all residents.”

