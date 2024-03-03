The recent political romance between Ondo state Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and former governor Olusegun Mimiko may have unsettled the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November governorship election in the state.

This is just as the member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) noted that the romance had weakened the party in the state.

Tribune Online gathered that aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket are at cross road over the romance between their party leader, Mimiko and Aiyedatiwa who’s the leader in the ruling party in the state.

Aiyedatiwa was said to be endeared to Mimiko following his political advice and strategies during his impeachment saga, which is responsible for the recent appointment of loyalists of the former governor by Aiyedatiwa.

This was said to have thrown members and supporters of APC in the state off balance.

A source revealed that Aiyedatiwa and Mimiko have reached an agreement on picking his deputy from the central senatorial district if Aiyedatiwa eventually wins the party ticket next month.

The source alleged that “Mimiko wants to use Aiyedatiwa to achieve his long-term goal of installing his loyalist as a governor of the state. The governor listens to Mimiko’s instructions and acts as if he is an APC leader.

“Mimiko hoped Eyitayo Jegede would succeed him in 2017, but he failed. He supported Agboola Ajayi in 2020, but the former Deputy Governor lost the election.

“The idea is that by the time Mimiko nominates a running mate from central, the said candidate will take over from Aiyedatiwa after he has completed his four years.

“Fear of the ruling party leaders is that if Aiyedatiwa clinches the party’s ticket, he will spend only four years, thereby shortchanging the Southern senatorial district.”

However, the fear within the PDP camp in the state was that a weak candidate may emerge as the party standard-bearer in order to make it easy for Aiyedatiwa to win the governorship election in November.

While reacting to the romance between the governor and Mimiko, a government source said both have been friends for years and that there was nothing political about them seeing each other now.

“Well, if those in the PDP are uncomfortable with the two long time friends, that’s their cup of tea. But one thing I need to clarify is that there’s no political alliance between them. The opposition party is just jiltery.

“With or without Mimiko, Aiyedatiwa will win the ticket and also win the November governorship election by the special grace of God.”

He however charged the opposition PDP to put its house in order ahead of the election instead of wasting time on non issue.

Meanwhile, a group in the APC in Ondo State, known as the Akoko Progressive Movement (APM), has condemned the appointment of individuals who opposed the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu candidacy in the 2023 general elections in government.

According to the group who alleged that “the appointments so far made by the governor are confirming fears in most quarters that he intends to kill the party.”

In a statement signed by the group’s Director of Media, Comrade Seye Johnson, said one of the appointees was a vocal critic of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, claiming that he openly worked against Tinubu during the party’s primary.

The group criticized the governor for rewarding another appointee who campaigned openly against the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during the Akoko North-West/Akoko Northeast House of Representatives election in 2023.

The APM said that the appointment was a signal that the governor does not support the Minister’s leadership in Akoko.

“If Aiyedatiwa, who is currently building a new structure in Akoko, believes the appointee is capable of delivering Akoko for him, we wish him well.

“However, if Aiyedatiwa’s men in Akoko denigrate the minister, they will face resistance. The Minister of Interior is not only a shining light for the party and the APC, but also an illustrious son in Akoko,” the statement reads.

Johnson therefore called on the national leaders of the party to call Aiyedatiwa to order to save the party and the state from political turmoil.