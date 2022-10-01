One dead, bridges washed, homes submerged as heavy rain wrecks havoc in Kwara

Heavy rain that lasted about 10 hours has reportedly claimed one life while some bridges and culverts collapsed and many homes were flooded in Ilorin, Kwara state capital between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Tribune Online gathered that a mud house caved in at Onijo compound in Pakata area of Ilorin West Local Government Area due to the effect of the flood, killing a woman while two bridges located on the adjourning road between Kulende harmony estate and Akerebiata area and another one between Medina and Technical area, Oloje reportedly collapsed as a result of the downpour.

It was gathered that the flood also destroyed some houses and washed away fish farms and ponds in many areas of the town.

The rain which started on Friday night fell for almost 10 hours, leading to an overflow of some rivers that passed through the metropolis and causing traffic gridlock in some areas.

Some of the areas affected included Asa Dam, Òdòta, Surulere, Baboko, Isale-Koko, Airport area, Warrah Oja, Sawmill, Kuntu, Oloje, Sango, Isale Aluko, Offa Gararage/Olulande and other areas were seriously affected by the heavy downpour.

Kwara State Government in a statement jointly signed by Mrs Remilekun Banigbe and Engineer Rotimi Iliasu, Commissioner for Environment and Works respectively said it sympathized with the residents of Ilorin whose houses were flooded as a result of the unusual downpour on Thursday night.

“The government specifically commiserated with residents of Pakata area in Ilorin West Local Government where a mud house caved in, killing a woman in the process. We beseech Almighty God to grant the dead eternal rest and comfort the family. It was indeed an unfortunate incident

“Different teams of experts and administrators from the Ministries of Environment and Works& Transports have visited the various areas that were flooded. While the government is already taking steps to attend to the Akerebiata bridge that partially caved in as a result of the downpour, we appeal to citizens to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages and all waterways. Similarly, some people who had long built houses on waterways are another major reason this is happening.

“Apart from the obvious increase in rainfalls nationwide owing to climate change, the incessant dump of waste in our drainage remains a major reason for the flooding, as refuse continues to block the free flow of water. No matter how much drainage the government constructs and the number of times such drainages are desilted, continuous indiscriminate refuse will always subject everyone to avoidable losses, hardship and embarrassment as we have seen over time.

“The government, meanwhile, urges residents of Akerebiata and all other road users to make use of the alternative route of Gambari-Sobi Road pending when the repair works on the bridge will be completed. The government regrets the inconvenience this might cause everyone.

“Once again, the government commiserates with the family of the woman who died in Pakata when the house collapsed in the aftermath of the downpour.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE