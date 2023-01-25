One dead as politicians clash in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police command has confirmed the killing of one person during a bloody clash between politicians at the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Reports from the state indicated that the ruling APC organised a political rally for its governorship and other candidates’ campaign in the Kazaure and Yankwashi local government areas led by Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of the state.

Confirming the incident to the reporters, the police commissioner in the state, Mr Emmanuel Ekot, said that the police are trailing the suspected killer, who was said to have fled to the neighbouring Kano after committing the crime.

Mr Emmanuel Ekot disclosed, “The police are on top of the situation; the (prime) suspect has fled to Kano. They are members of the same APC, not a conflict between two parties.”

Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who is leading the APC campaign rally, was in Kazaure, where the violent clash between the rival youth groups of the APC supporters led to the death of one person.

Tribune Online gathered that the person killed was a supporter of the party’s Senatorial Candidate for the Jigawa North-west District, Babangida Husseini.

Residents identified the deceased as Halliru Lafka, a resident of Kazaure town. The killing led to a protest by residents who burned down the billboards of the senatorial candidate, Mr Husseini accusing him of alleged harbouring of political thugs, destabilising the town’s peace.

Mr Hussein could not be reached immediately to comment on the incident. His known phone number did not connect Wednesday morning and evening when our reporter called him.