U20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Jet Out To Morocco February 8

Seven-time AFCON champions, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria, will jet out to Morocco on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to continue their preparations for the African Youth Championship slated for Egypt next month.

Tribune Sports report that Coach Ladan Bosso will depart Nigeria with a 25-man squad that will be trimmed down to 21 before the competition kicks off properly on February 19.

However, the Nigerian team will engage in a two-legged friendly match with the Junior Chipolopolo Chipolopolo of Zambia on Friday 27th and Monday, January 30, at the FIFA Goal Project Pitch package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

While in Morocco, the Nigerian team will engage in a series of warm-up matches before heading to Egypt for the competition.

Nigeria will play alongside hosts Egypt, Senegal, and Mozambique in group A while the four semi-finalists will fly the African flag at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia later in the year.