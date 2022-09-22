ONE applauds donations to Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria

The ONE Campaign, the anti-poverty and global health organisation, has expressed delight with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB) and Malaria securing $14.25 billion in commitments from donors around the world at its seventh “Replenishment Conference.”

The Chief Executive Officer of ONE, Gayle Smith, in a statement, said although this was the largest amount ever raised by the Global Fund, it was short $3.75 billion of its replenishment target.

Smith said: “We can celebrate the largest amount raised to support the Global Fund’s efforts. It is a historic achievement on any day but especially remarkable considering the multiple global crises in front of us – and the economic pressures facing people and governments everywhere.

“We are especially grateful to those countries, including Germany, Japan, Canada, the European Commission, Republic of Korea, South Africa, France and the host of the conference, the United States, that increased their support by record levels so the Global Fund can continue its lifesaving work.

“But we must acknowledge there is a significant gap to be filled. It is especially important that the United Kingdom and Italy, which did not pledge today, meet the ambition of their G7 counterparts to support this effort.

“These additional funds are crucial. Filling the gap isn’t simply a matter of dollars and cents, but access to treatments, testing, and lives saved. Staying ahead of these three diseases will be a fight every day.

“The job is far from over. Too many people remain at risk from preventable diseases. We owe it to all those who have taken us this far, to all those who have died and all those still at risk to finish the job.”

The Global Fund’s seventh replenishment set out a goal to raise up to $18 billion to save an additional 20 million lives over the next three years.

Analysis from ONE shows that every $1 billion contributed means 1.6 million more people accessing treatment for HIV over the next three years in countries where the Global Fund invests.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE