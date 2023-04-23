The first female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Jumoke Akindele on Saturday welcomed her first baby at 54.

Akindele, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, who represented Okitipupa constituency 1, led the House of Assembly between May, 2014 and March 2017.

The news of her newborn baby was broken on social media by her friends and political associates who have been congratulating her after the delivery of the baby girl.

Some of the posts on the Facebook page of one of her associates, Segun Odidi, states ‘ What God cannot doesn’t exist. First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly delivered a bouncing baby yesterday (Saturday).

“Her first fruit!! What a cheering news! i’m so happy for you big sis. Congratulations Rt. Hon Jumoke Akindele .”

One of her close associates, Yinka Ogunleye wrote on her facebook, “BREAKING NEWS!! First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, got delivered of a baby yesterday.

“HER FIRST BABY!! GOD IS INDEED AWESOME!! Congratulations, Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele. My own darling big sister. This is the best news I’ve woken up to in a loooooong while!!”