OndoDecides2020: Results from 16 LGs declared, two being awaited

As of 12.30 p.m. on Sunday, 16 local government areas have been announced in the Ondo State governorship election held on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Twelve of the results were declares early on Sunday and when the commission reconvened after a four-hour break, four other local governments were announced by their various collation officers.

The four local governments that were just announced were Ose, Okitipupa, Ondo West and Odigbo, bringing the number of local governments declared to be 16 while the remaining two are being awaited as of the time of this report.

Below are the results of the 16 local governments:

Ifedore LG:

APC 9,350,

PDP 11,852,

ZLP 1.860

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Irele LG

APC 12,643

PDP 5,493

ZLP 5,904

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Ile Oluji LG

APC 13,278

PDP 9,231

ZLP 1,971

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Ondo East LG

APC 6,485

PDP 4,049

ZLP 3,221

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Idanre LG

APC 11,286

PDP 7,499

ZLP 3,623

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Owo LG

APC 35.957

PDP 5,311

ZLP 408

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Akoko North East LG

APC 16,572

PDP 8,380

ZLP 3,532

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Akoko South West LG

APC 21,232

PDP 15,055

ZLP 2,775

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Akoko North West LG

APC 15,809

PDP 10,320

ZLP 3,477

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Akure North LG

APC 9,546

PDP 12,263

ZLP 1,046

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Akoko South East LG

APC 9,419

PDP 4,033

ZLP 2,055

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Akure South LG

APC 17,277

PDP 47,627

ZLP 2,236

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Ose LG

APC 15,122

PDP 8,421

ZLP 1,083

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Okitipupa LG

APC 19,266

PDP 10,367

ZLP 10,120

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Ondo West LG

APC 15,977

PDP 10,627

ZLP 10,159

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Odigbo LG

APC 23,571

PDP 9,485

ZLP 6,540