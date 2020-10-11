OndoDecides2020: Results from 16 LGs declared, two being awaited

As of 12.30 p.m. on Sunday, 16 local government areas have been announced in the Ondo State governorship election held on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Twelve of the results were declares early on Sunday and when the commission reconvened after a four-hour break, four other local governments were announced by their various collation officers.
The four local governments that were just announced were Ose, Okitipupa, Ondo West and Odigbo, bringing the number of local governments declared to be 16 while the remaining two are being awaited as of the time of this report.
Below are the results of the 16 local governments:
Ifedore LG:
APC 9,350,
PDP 11,852,
ZLP 1.860
Irele LG
APC 12,643
PDP 5,493
ZLP 5,904
Ile Oluji LG
APC 13,278
PDP 9,231
ZLP 1,971
Ondo East LG
APC 6,485
PDP 4,049
ZLP 3,221
Idanre LG
APC 11,286
PDP 7,499
ZLP 3,623
Owo LG
APC 35.957
PDP 5,311
ZLP 408
Akoko North East LG
APC 16,572
PDP 8,380
ZLP 3,532
Akoko South West LG
APC 21,232
PDP 15,055
ZLP 2,775
Akoko North West LG
APC 15,809
PDP 10,320
ZLP 3,477
Akure North LG
APC 9,546
PDP 12,263
ZLP 1,046
Akoko South East LG
APC 9,419
PDP 4,033
ZLP 2,055
Akure South LG
APC 17,277
PDP 47,627
ZLP 2,236
Ose LG
APC 15,122
PDP 8,421
ZLP 1,083
Okitipupa LG
APC 19,266
PDP 10,367
ZLP 10,120
Ondo West LG
APC 15,977
PDP 10,627
ZLP 10,159
Odigbo LG
APC 23,571
PDP 9,485
ZLP 6,540