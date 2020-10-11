Don’t scrap SARS, it has helped us to attain peace in Zamfara, Matawalle begs Buhari

Governor Bello Mohammad (Matawallen Maradun) has endorsed the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) of the Nigeria Police as a vital necessity towards attaining peace and tranquility in our country.

The governor spoke at the heat of the ongoing debate for the scrapping or reforming the unit.

He also appealed to the federal government not to succumb to pressure and do the right thing for the future security and prosperity of Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Public, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa on Sunday.

“This vital unit of the Nigeria Police is fundamental to the pursuit of peace and tranquility in our communities.

‘Here in Zamfara State, we cannot afford to do without their immense contribution to the success of our peace initiatives against banditry and other criminality,”Matawalle announced.

“Our state has been over the years, bedevilled with incessant criminality especially banditry. The immense contribution of this unit of the Nigeria Police who work tirelessly to counter the criminals is on record for everyone to see”, Governor Matawalle further added.

He wondered why every good thing happening to the country must have attackers who ultimately cannot escape our charge of working against the majority interest.

“Doubtlessly, those who are vehemently against the operation of SARS in the country have more questions to answer from Nigerians,”Governor Matawalle posited.

He called on the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police not to succumb to pressure but to ensure that the right thing is maintained for the future security and prosperity of all Nigerians.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE